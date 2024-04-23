I Kissed a Girl cast and start date of new BBC Three show
New dating show I Kissed a Girl is coming to BBC Three with Dannii Minogue.
👉 Jump To: When to watch | Meet the cast | How the show works |
When to watch
Fresh from overseeing I Kissed a Boy, Dannii will be back to host a brand new series.
Episodes one and two of I Kissed a Girl will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5 May. Episodes will air on BBC Three every Sunday and Monday night at 9pm.
I Kissed a Girl will follow the same format as the original series, only with women instead of men.
Meet the cast
Abbie
Age: 24, Brighton
Occupation: Make Up Artist & Hair Stylist
Loves the queer energy of Brighton, wants to find a girlfriend who treats her like a princess.
Amy
Age: 24, Surrey, living in London
Occupation: Social Media Manager
Known for her red hair and 90s fashion, looking for a ‘princess’ to take home.
Cara
Age: 25, Ballycastle, Northern Ireland
Occupation: Aesthetician/Lash Tech
Proud of her small town roots, identifies as bisexual.
Demi
Age: 23, Hemel Hempstead
Occupation: Publishing Executive
Describes herself as a ‘baby gay’, exploring her place within the queer community.
Fiorenza
Age: 22, Glasgow
Occupation: Drummer for Uninvited
A chef by day and drummer by night, looks for femme girls with personality.
Georgia
Age: 28, Hunmanby, North Yorkshire
Occupation: Professional Footballer
Professional footballer, wants to meet someone who shares her ambitions.
Lisha
Age: 22, Caernarfon, Wales
Occupation: Psychology Undergraduate
A tomboy at heart, looking for the right dynamic in relationships.
Meg
Age: 24, Goole, West Yorkshire
Occupation: Fire Breather
A fire-breather known for her funky style, wants someone who matches her energy.
Naee
Age: 25, London
Occupation: Engineer
Proud to represent masculine-presenting women of colour, looking for a feminine partner.
Priya
Age: 23, Newport, South Wales
Occupation: Hotel Customer Service
Proud of her Punjabi heritage, a self-confessed ‘daddy’s girl’.
Eva
Age: 22, Belfast
Occupation: Fashion Graduate
Describes herself as a ‘Stem’, loves mixing up her style and flirting.
How the show works
In this expansive ten-part series, 10 single women are paired up and meet for the very first time with a kiss. There’s no conversation, no texting—just a single kiss to instantly test their chemistry.
Will their kiss be tender and innocent? Fiery and intense? And more importantly, will that initial kiss blossom into love? Join us as Dannii Minogue opens the doors to an idyllic setting, perfect for the ultimate summer romance.
Before their arrival, the women are carefully matched based on their relationship preferences.
After their first encounter through a kiss, they are encouraged to truly invest in their newfound connection. Nevertheless, the women must always do what feels right for them, as in this game of love, every encounter holds potential.
For now, watch a first trailer below…
Dannii Minogue said: “After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed a Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series. I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls!”
Joining Dannii, Charley Marlowe will provide voice-over for the show.
Charley is a Liverpudlian LGBTQ+ presenter and comedian best known from TikTok for her hilarious, down to earth personality and comedic presenting style.
You can catch up on the original I Kissed a Boy series on BBC iPlayer now alongside its reunion show.
More on: BBC