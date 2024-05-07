Tonight’s Eurovision 2024 semi final line up and results

It’s Eurovision 2024 semi-final week – here’s all you need to know tonight’s show for those watching from the UK

Advertisements

There will be two live semi-final shows for Eurovision this year, determining which countries will make the grand final on Saturday.

As one of the Big Five countries along with Spain, Germany, France and Italy, the United Kingdom does not have to qualify from the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday Grand Final, alongside reigning champions Sweden.

The semi-finals will be live on BBC One at 8PM this Tuesday and Thursday, presented by Rylan and Scott Mills.

Tonight’s Semi-Final line up and results

Here are the countries that performed in the first semi-final and the results from the viewer vote (in no particular order):

Serbia – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Portugal – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Slovenia – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Ukraine – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Lithuania – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Finland – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Cyprus – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Croatia – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Ireland – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Luxembourg – QUALIFIED

– QUALIFIED Poland

Australia

Azerbaijan

Iceland

Moldova

Audiences from the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and those in non-participating countries categorised as ‘Rest of the World’ could vote in this Semi-Final, along with those from the participating countries.

Benjamin Ingrosso, a former Eurovision representative for Sweden, performed during the interval.

Advertisements

Furthermore, the first semi-final will featured performances from Germany, Sweden and United Kingdom.

Second semi-final line up

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, 9 May. The countries competing will be:

Albania

Armenia

Austria

Czechia

Denmark

Greece

Malta

Switzerland

Belgium

Estonia

Georgia

Israel

Latvia

Netherlands

Norway

San Marino

Audiences from France, Italy, Spain, and those in non-participating countries categorised as ‘Rest of the World’ will have the opportunity to vote in this Semi-Final, along with those from the participating countries.

During the Second Semi-Final, the audience will join in the world’s biggest sing-along featuring three iconic Eurovision queens: Helena Paparizou, Sertab Erener, and Charlotte Perrelli.

Additionally, there will be performances from the acts of France, Italy and Spain.

Graham Norton. Credit: Ray Burmiston

Meet the UK entry

Olly Alexander will represent the United Kingdom at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden in May 2024.

He announced this exciting news during the Grand Final of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday 16 December 2023, delighting both the studio audience and the millions of viewers at home.

Olly’s Eurovision entry for the UK, “Dizzy,” is co-written with Danny L Harle.

Advertisements

The 2024 Eurovision final will take place on Saturday, 11 May, at 8PM (UK Time) on BBC one.

Graham Norton will provide commentary on TV while Ken Bruce will be host of the show on Radio 2.