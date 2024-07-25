Star-studded cast announced for Netflix’s House of Guinness series

Advertisements

Netflix is set to start production on a new 8-part series titled House of Guinness.



This drama promises to take viewers on an epic journey through the history of one of Europe’s most famous dynasties, the Guinness family.

Star-studded cast

The cast features an impressive lineup of actors:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Pistol, Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder S1 & S2, Black Mirror: Demon 79) as Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) as Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) as Sean Rafferty

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) as Ellen Cochrane

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) as Patrick Cochrane

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) as Byron Hedges

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) as Aunt Agnes Guinness

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) as John Potter

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) as Lady Olivia Hedges

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) as Bonnie Champion

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk) as Sultan

House of Guinness will delve into the lives of the Guinness family in the 19th century, immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness.

Set in Dublin and New York, the series will explore the impact of Benjamin’s will on his four adult children – Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben – as well as the lives of various Dublin characters connected to the Guinness legacy.

Behind the scenes

Steven Knight, the writer, executive producer, and creator, expressed his excitement about the project: “I am thrilled that we have such an exceptional cast and such an exceptional team to tell this story inspired by an exceptional family.”

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s Vice President of UK Content, added: “We are thrilled to be embarking on this epic and wondrous journey with our partners at Kudos. Steve Knight’s scripts read like pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight. We cannot wait to see this story come to life through Tom Shankland’s inspired vision and his breathtaking cast.”

Karen Wilson, Joint MD of producers Kudos, commented: “I can’t think of a better cast of actors to bring Steven’s incredible scripts to life. We’re in the very early stages of filming, but I already know this is going to be an unmissable drama. Netflix audiences around the world are in for a real treat.”