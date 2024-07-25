Love Island spoilers! Joey and Josh make peace as Grace and Reuben say goodbye

On Love Island tonight, Grace and Reuben bid farewell to the villa after being voted least likely to succeed outside, while the remaining couples enjoy a date night.

Grace and Reuben’s journey on Love Island comes to an emotional conclusion after they receive a text informing them they have been voted as the couple least likely to succeed outside the Villa.

As they prepare to leave, Grace shares a tearful goodbye with her fellow Islanders, saying, “I’m going to miss you girlies so much,” while Reuben tries to stay positive, stating, “Oh my lady, it’s time for us to ride off into the sunset.”

In a poignant moment before their departure, Joey approaches Grace to say goodbye, raising the question of whether they can put their past differences aside.

Reflecting on her experience, Grace expresses contentment in leaving with Reuben, “The fact that I’m walking out here with Reuben just makes it so much better.”

Sean

Reuben echoes this sentiment, adding, “It’s sad to leave everyone, however, look who I’ve walked out with, I’m winning regardless.”

Meanwhile, Joey attempts to clear the air with Josh, acknowledging their previous clashes and expressing his desire to move forward amicably.

Joey says, “I just want to clear the air with you finally after yesterday, man to man, honestly Josh, I rate you as a person mate and I know we’ve clashed but I just want to let you know that it’s done.”

He continues, “I understand that it’s a sensitive subject for you and Mimii and I want you and Mimii to move forward and be the happiest couple ever.”

As the day progresses, the Islanders receive a text announcing that each couple will have a special date in the Villa that evening. The boys excitedly prepare for their dates, shopping for supplies and planning romantic gestures. Simultaneously, the girls receive a text inviting them to get glam for their dates, adding to the buzz of anticipation.

Joey and Ayo

That evening, the Villa transforms into a romantic haven. Ayo decorates the fire pit with rose petals for Jess, who responds, “This is literally perfect.” Matilda and Sean dine at the kitchen island, while Joey whisks Jessy off to the snug.

Mimii and Josh enjoy their date by the mini fire pit, accompanied by their shared teddy bear, Jomi. Ciaran and Nicole have their date on the terrace, with Nicole remarking, “This is the cutest thing ever, did you blow those balloons up yourself?”

The night culminates with heartfelt conversations and significant moments, including one boy who, inspired by the evening, asks his partner to become exclusive.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.