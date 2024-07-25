Vienna Blood series 4 start date confirmed on BBC

Series 4 of Vienna Blood comes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this summer with a start date confirmed.

Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna – a hot bed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses.

Series 4 of Vienna Blood will have two episodes which will start on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 4 August at 9PM

The series stars Matthew Beard (Dracula, The Imitation Game, And When Did You Last See Your Father?) and Juergen Maurer (Vorstadtweiber, Tatort),

Based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, it follows a brilliant young English doctor, Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard), and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) as they investigate a series of unusual and disturbing murders.

Vienna, 1909. Oskar is perplexed when the director of security secretly meets with a notorious, recently captured criminal.

When the meeting is ambushed, Oskar is driven to uncover the identity of a powerful traitor who threatens the very existence of the empire. He needs the help of Max, who has just returned from a highly successful tour of America.

Also on the cast are Conleth Hill (Dublin Murders, Game Of Thrones), Charlene McKenna (Bloodlands, Peaky Blinders) and Luise von Finckh (Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten).

Amelia Bullmore, Josef Ellers, Simon Hatzl, Raphael von Bargen, Leonie Benesch and Miriam Hie also join the cast for series four.

For now series 1- 3 are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.