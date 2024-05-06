ITV axes two major shows in latest schedule shake up

ITV has dropped two shows as part of a shake up to its schedule.

The broadcaster has announced it will not renew the sitcoms Ruby Speaking and Count Abdulla for a second series.

Both shows were part of a recent push to revive the comedy genre on the broadcaster’s streaming service, ITVX, but they failed to secure spots in the upcoming programming schedule.

Ruby Speaking, penned by Abigail Wilson and starring Jayde Adams, portrayed the quirky antics of a call centre team in Bristol. Despite a strong cast that included Katherine Kelly, Joe Sims, and Sam Swainsbury, the show did not make the cut for another season.

Similarly, Count Abdulla, created by Kaamil Shah and starring Arian Nik, followed the life of Abdulla Khan, a British-Pakistani Muslim doctor and newly turned vampire, as he navigated his complex identity crises. The show, which also featured Jaime Winstone, will not return.

ITV said: “Count Abdulla & Ruby Speaking sadly won’t be returning for a second series, we’d like to thank the cast and crew for all their hard work in bringing these shows to our screens.”

Despite these cancellations, ITV’s commitment to comedy remains robust, evidenced by an 80% year-on-year increase in the number of hours streamed on ITVX. The platform will still offer both series for streaming.

In contrast, Changing Ends, Alan Carr’s autobiographical sitcom, will return for a second series this summer.

ITV has also announced Piglets, a new comedy set in a police training college from the Green Wing team, and a series of live specials from the Edinburgh Fringe.