Phillip Schofield resigns from ITV and ALL future TV shows with "immediate effect"

Phillip Schofield has stepped down from all future TV work and resigned from ITV with “immediate effect”.

It follows the presenter quitting This Morning last weekend, having presented his last episode on Thursday 18 May.

At the time, ITV said Schofield would continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Awards.

This Morning. Pictured: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Copyright ITV

However a new statement has seen Schofield announce he has resigned from ITV with “immediate effect” and will not host any more TV shows for the broadcaster.

In a lengthy statement shared with the Daily Mail, Schofield admitted to a “consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning”.

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship,” the statement read. “But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

He added: “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

Following Schofield’s exit from This Morning, regular co-host Holly Willoughby took an extended half-term break with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hosting Monday’s show.

Replacements for Schofield on This Morning, The British Soap Awards and Dancing On Ice are to be announced.