The BBC has announced the renewal of three beloved antiques shows for brand new series

Advertisements

The Travelling Auctioneers, Antiques Road Trip, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. These series have become staples of BBC Daytime and will continue to delight audiences with their tales of history, treasure hunting, and restoration.

Antiques Road Trip will return for its 29th series on BBC One, continuing its successful run since 2010 with twenty new 45-minute episodes.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is set for its 13th series, moving to primetime on BBC Two with sixteen 45-minute episodes. The series pairs celebrities with antiques experts to scour the UK for hidden gems, bringing a competitive twist to the classic format.

The Travelling Auctioneers, which debuted in 2022, has quickly gained a following and critical acclaim, having won the Best Daytime Show at the RTS Scotland Programme Awards 2023.

The show is set to launch its third series, consisting of twenty episodes that explore the fascinating process of uncovering and restoring forgotten treasures found in family homes to sell at auction. The show features a team of experts including auctioneers Christina Trevanion and Izzie Balmer, alongside restoration specialists JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson.

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “Get ready for a treasure trove of entertainment! With their long track record, we’re thrilled to be working with STV Studios on these returning hit series.

Advertisements

“All three of them promise to deliver more riveting journeys from across the UK as experts hunt for, restore, and auction off unique finds.”

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at programme makers STV Studios, added: “I’m delighted with the ongoing success of these returning STV Studios formats. This order is a testament to the BBC’s commitment to the Nations and I couldn’t be prouder of the hard-working teams that continue to deliver a fresh twist on these much-loved brands.”