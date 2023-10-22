Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers quits after 17 years

Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers has hung up his skates.

The professional performer won’t return for the next series in 2024, stepping away from the show after 17 years.

Matt joined the show’s pro line up in 2004 and has appeared in fifteen series since.

Matt Evers ©ITV Plc

He said in a statement (via The Sun): “I knew this day would come at some point but I won’t be returning to Dancing on Ice this series.

“After 15 series of the show it was sadly time to hang up the skates for now. I have loved every minute of it (honestly!)

“I’ve had some incredible partners over the years and we have created some fantastic TV moments!

“I mean who can forget that fall from Gemma, or the wardrobe malfunction from Pamela!”

Matt when on to praise his celebrity partners over the years, which included the show’s first ever same-sex pairing with Steps star H.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice commented: “Matt has been a huge part of the show from the very first series creating some of the show’s iconic moments.

“From performing the first ever headbanger on the very first show with partner Bonnie Langford, storming to victory with partner Suzanne Shaw in season three and performing in our first ever same sex couple with Ian ‘H’ Watkins on season 12.

“Matt will always be a part of the Dancing On Ice family and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Fans were quick to share their support on social media, with one writing: “You’re the best, Matt. Won’t be the same without you”

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Another added: “Oh Matt, I wish you well in everything you do next, you will be missed on DOI, I can’t wait to see what your next chapter will bring xxx”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV1 in the new year.

Names on the line up include radio broadcaster Adele Roberts, S Club star Hannah Spearritt, actress and singer Claire Sweeney, actor Ricky Norwood and boxer Ricky Hatton MBE.

Completing the cast are comedian Lou Sanders, reality star Miles Nazaire, Olympic Champion and pundit Greg Rutherford MBE and West End star Amber Davies.