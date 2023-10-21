Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-Webb quits Dancing On Ice after injury

One celebrity has already been forced out of Dancing On Ice – months before the show begins on TV.

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the series after sustaining a break to his ankle.

On the advice of the medical professionals, he has been forced out of the competition.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

﻿A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

“He is still very much a part of the Dancing On Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

Other celebs on the new Dancing On Ice cast include champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, West End actress Amber Davies, Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, radio broadcaster Adele Roberts, Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, comic Lou Sanders and soap star Ricky Norwood.

The celebrities are gearing up for the ultimate challenge, embarking on a journey that involves skating live each week. Their mission is to impress not only the judging panel but also the viewers in their homes.

In the highly anticipated new series, the spectacular ice show promises to deliver even more glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances as these celebrities take on the challenge of mastering this perilous discipline. Who among them possesses the skills and determination to conquer the ice and claim the coveted trophy when the series concludes?

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo are expected to return to the judging panel for the new series.

Meanwhile professional skaters and pairings are to be announced.