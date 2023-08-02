Stephen Mulhern 'to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice'

Stephen Mulhern is set to host Dancing On Ice alongside Holly Willoughby.

The telly presenter has reportedly been offered the role to replace Phillip Schofield on the celebrity ice skating show..

It comes after Phillip resigned from ITV and all future TV shows in May. He had hosted Dancing On Ice since its first series in 2006.

A source told the Daily Mirror of the presenter switch: “Stephen is the perfect choice. Not only does he get on brilliantly with Holly, he is relaxed and fun which sits well with a show like Dancing on Ice.”

It’s claimed an official announcement is expected “within days”.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV next year, usually starting in January.

A line up for the new series is to be revealed but already there have been some rumours.

Singer Jesy Nelson, best known for being one-fifth of girl group Little Mix, has been tipped for the latest season.

The Sun reports that the performer has been approached by show bosses keen to sign her to appear on the rink in the new year.

A source shared with the publication: “She has chosen to take some time out from music and has the rest of the year off, meaning she could come back with a bang in January when the next series kicks off.

“ITV have approached Jesy to see if she would be interested. They have made it clear she is firmly at the top of their wish list and they’d do anything to make it happen.”