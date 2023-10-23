Dancing On Ice 2024 professionals revealed with four new skaters

The full Dancing On Ice 2024 professionals line up has been announced.

The brand new series of Dancing On Ice will arrive on screens on ITV1 and ITVX in the new year.

Back for the latest outing are the familiar faces of Vanessa Bauer, Colin Grafton, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Sylvain Longchambon and Tippy Packard.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone, both of whom made their debut on the show in 2013, are set to make a grand return after skipping a series.

However, not all news was about comebacks. Matt Evers, who dazzled fans for a spectacular fifteen-series stint since the show’s inception in 2006, declared his exit. Alongside him, regulars Alexandra Schauman and Łukasz Różycki have also decided to step back from the forthcoming series.

Adding a fresh twist to the line-up, four new professional skaters will be joining the cast:

Amani Fancy: A two-time British national champion, known for her stint on the German “Dancing on Ice.”

Vanessa James: With six French national titles under her belt, she represented Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Annette Dytrt: Formerly crowned as both German and Czech national champion, Dytrt too has showcased her talents on the German version of the show.

Simon Senecal: A former Armenian national champion, and Winter Olympian.

In off-the-ice roles, Karen Barber will be donning the mantle of Head Coach, while Daniel Whiston will steer the ship as the Creative Director.

As the 2024 contestants are thrown into their rigorous training schedules, fans eagerly await the revelation of the professional-celebrity pairings in the upcoming weeks.

Those on the celebrity line up of Dancing On Ice are actress Claire Sweeney, radio host Adele Roberts, S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt, stage actress Amber Davies and Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

Joining them are Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE, comedian Lou Sanders, champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE and actor Ricky Norwood.