Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains renewed for sixth series

Comedy Central has renewed Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains for a brand new series.

Rhod Gilbert will return to delve into more adolescent embarrassment with eight episodes set for release later in 2024.

The series sees Rhod joined by a trio of famous faces each episode, to roll back the clock, reveal hilarious stories from their youth and compete to see who had the most traumatic teenage years. Season five is currently airing on Comedy Central on Mondays at 9PM.

For the first time, the series will feature two special festive episodes, celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve later this year on Comedy Central.

Rhod Gilbert said: “I can’t wait to drag more famous faces back to their teens, slice open their adolescent mattresses, rifle through their embarrassing school photos, show the world their excruciating teenage diaries and generally tip their former lives upside down until the shame falls out. I have such a laugh making this show I don’t even want to be paid*

(*correct at time of going to press; incorrect now).”

Luke Hales, SVP Content & Brand Strategy MTV Entertainment Group, added: “We are delighted that Rhod Gilbert will be returning to Comedy Central to delve into even more celebrities’ toe-curling teenage revelations.

“This time, the festive laughs will also be flowing, as the series will include two special episodes celebrating cringeworthy adolescent Christmases and New Year’s Eves.”

Josephine Brassey, Acting Managing Director at producers Rumpus Media, said: “Rumpus is thrilled to take Comedy Central viewers down more hilariously embarrassing celebrity memory lanes in a new series of Rhod Gilbert’s Growing Pains.

“As part of our commitment to bringing new talent into the industry, we’re pleased to welcome applicants from all backgrounds to apply for our trainee scheme with Comedy Central. The scheme has been hugely successful on previous productions with a number of trainees going on to further television production roles”