W1A set to return with brand new spin-off

Fans of the hit mockumentary W1A have reason to celebrate as a new spin-off is in the works.

The brand new show will this time take a satirical look at the world of football governance at FIFA.

Hugh Bonneville is set to return as the ever-exasperated Ian Fletcher, with hopes that his hilariously incompetent PR, Siobhan, played by Jessica Hynes, will join him.

The announcement came via Sarah Parish, who portrayed the formidable Anna Rampton in W1A, during an appearance on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast.

“It’s being written — maybe I’m talking out of turn, I don’t know,” Parish said, hinting at the ongoing development of the series. “John Morton, the writer, is so brilliant and so fabulous at picking out the subtleties of the horror of working in an institution that big, but he did it brilliantly. It was a joyful thing to be in.”

Parish expressed optimism about the return of key characters: “So Ian Fletcher will continue. And I thought probably Siobhan could go with him because wherever Ian goes, Siobhan goes as well and does all his PR, really badly.

“So I’m hoping that those two characters will have another rebirth in another series.”

W1A, which last aired seven years ago, was itself a spin-off of Twenty Twelve, a series about the London 2012 Olympics.

It featured a stellar cast including Jason Watkins, Monica Dolan, Hugh Skinner, and was narrated by David Tennant. The show was beloved for its incisive parody of the bureaucratic absurdities within the BBC, where Ian Fletcher served as the Head of Values.

