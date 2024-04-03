Meet the Glow Up series 6 contestants

Glow Up series 6 is on its way to BBC Three with eight talented aspiring make-up artists taking part.

Hosted by Leomie Anderson, each week the contestants will be judged by Val Garland and Dominic Skinner on their creativity and ability to thrive under pressure, in intense Professional Assignments, from pop star led social campaigns to global gaming body painting, West End theatre looks to mastering gory TV special effects.

Over the course of six intense weeks, the ultimate make-up artist (MUA) will emerge victorious, securing a contract to assist the world’s leading make-up artists and earning the coveted title of Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

Glow Up Series 6 starts on 10 April on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three. Meet the line up of make up artists below..

Connor

Connor. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @connormua__

Connor, a 27-year-old from Kent, didn’t initially see make-up as his future career, having first trained as a dancer. The pressures of conforming to a certain appearance in the dance world deeply affected him, leading to a growing discontent with his reflection.

However, it was during his dance performances, observing the girls apply make-up, that his interest sparked. Eventually, Connor realized dance wasn’t his true calling, and his fascination with make-up blossomed into a career path he passionately pursued.

Ella

Ella. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @ellafreer_mua

Ella, at 20 years old from Leicestershire, always felt like an outsider growing up, which made her uncomfortable wearing make-up publicly. However, she found solace in experimenting with make-up privately in her bedroom.

It wasn’t until she pursued art and design in college that she truly found her tribe and the confidence to express herself through make-up, discovering a powerful outlet for her creativity and individuality.

Finley

Finley. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @painted_eyelidss

Finley, a 20-year-old from Dorset, didn’t have a promising start with make-up, initially viewing it as something that had to be conventional and feminine. His perspective changed as he began to experiment with colour and unconventional materials, realizing make-up’s potential for creative expression.

Finley’s journey into the world of make-up began in his teens, although he has always been inclined towards creativity and artistry.

George

George. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @g.looks_

George, 27, from Birmingham, has always harbored a love for creativity and fashion alongside pursuing a corporate career. His make-up journey began during lockdown when he decided to take his interest seriously, quickly developing into a passion.

In just three years, George advanced from an amateur to an assistant manager at Morphe, driven by his eagerness to climb the ranks in the make-up industry.

Jess

Jess. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @1tsjustjess

Jess, a 24-year-old living in London, describes herself as a ‘huge nerd,’ working as a social media assistant at a comic bookstore, a job she equates to living out her ‘Big Bang Theory fantasy.’

For Jess, make-up is more than just a beauty tool; it’s a medium of artistic expression that allows her to achieve heights she feels are unreachable through other forms. She aspires to create art that can be shared and appreciated globally.

Reem

Reem. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @thereemglam

Reem, a 22-year-old from Birmingham, found her passion for make-up at 17. As an only child, it provided a source of entertainment and creative expression. Despite her love for beauty, she pursued a degree in Medical Biochemistry, graduating this year.

However, her dream career lies in make-up, a field that has not only fulfilled her creatively but also enabled her to achieve personal milestones, such as buying her dream car.

Rossi

Rossi. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @makeupbyrossino

Rossi, 21, hailing from Surrey, embarked on his make-up journey at 13 by experimenting with his sister’s make-up. With six years of professional experience, he cherishes the transformative power of make-up, not just for others’ appearances but for their spirits as well.

Rossi credits make-up with drastically altering his life’s path, providing him with self-confidence and a sense of direction when he needed it most.

Shania

Shania. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

Instagram username: @shania_parris

Shania, a 24-year-old from Coventry, began exploring make-up at 14, initially for Halloween, and recognized her passion for it at 17. She appreciates how make-up can transform her identity positively.

Building a community of over 100,000 followers on TikTok, Shania aims to make make-up more accessible and supportive. Known for her headstrong, driven, and positive nature, she constantly promotes a positive mental attitude, especially to uplift those around her.

Glow Up Series 6 airs on 10 April on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

Series six is set to elevate the ultimate make-up challenge by introducing professional assignments that will offer the MUAs extraordinary chances to collaborate with Lady Gaga’s make-up brand, Haus Labs, contribute to the BBC’s longstanding drama Casualty, design looks for the Roblox universe, partner with footwear titan Foot Locker, assist on the London West End set of Six The Musical, and showcase their talents to industry experts at Harvey Nichols.

Plus, judges Val, and Dominic will be accompanied by a stellar lineup of guest judges, including Six The Musical star Aimie Aitkinson, Dutch make up artist NikkieTutorials and Talia Mar, singer and songwriter.