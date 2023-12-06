Dancing on Ice 2024 judges revealed for new series

ITV has confirmed the line up of judges on Dancing on Ice 2024 ahead of the new series launch.

The highly anticipated new series of Dancing on Ice is set to return soon, bringing a fresh batch of celebrities ready to trade their usual terrain for the ice rink.

In a dazzling display of skill and entertainment, these stars will vie for victory in the thrilling competition.

Dancing On Ice 2024 judging panel confirmed

The panel of judges returning for the new series include Olympic champions and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Joining them are celebrated presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and the dynamic dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

The four piece will offer up expertise and critique as the contestants and their pro partners perform live each week.

Dancing on Ice logo ©ITV Plc

When is Dancing On Ice back on TV?

ITV has confirmed Dancing On Ice will launch as part of its winter 2024 TV schedule. However, no exact start date has been announced just yet.

The show typically airs Sunday nights, airing live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Who will be hosting?

The new Dancing On Ice hosts are to be announced. We know Phillip Schofield won’t be back. Holly Willoughby could also be out.

Stephen Mulhern has been tipped to present. He previously stood in for Phillip in a past series.

Rochelle & Marvin Humes have also been rumoured for the job.

Who’s on the cast?

Who’s on the Dancing On Ice lineup was confirmed earlier this year.

Those on the cast are world champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, acclaimed actress Claire Sweeney, the multifaceted actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End sensation Amber Davies, Olympic champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas, Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi, and the Olympic legend Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

The Dancing On Ice 2024 professionals have also been confirmed. Returning series favourites Vanessa Bauer, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, and Sylvain Longchambon will join forces with regulars Colin Grafton, Tippy Packard, Andy Buchanan, and Robin Johnstone.

The latest series also welcomes new talent with world-class national skaters Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt, and Simon Senecal making their ‘Dancing on Ice’ debuts.

The new season promises to be a spectacle of talent and determination as the celebrity contestants and their professional partners strive to impress both the Dancing On Ice 2024 judges and the viewers at home. As ever, the audience will ultimately decide the winner.