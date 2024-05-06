Johannes Radebe wants to replace Craig Revel Horwood on Strictly

Johannes Radebe says he’s hoping to one day take Craig Revel Horwood’s seat on the Strictly Come Dancing panel.

The dancer addressed recent speculation about his departure from the show during a performance of his live tour at the London Palladium at the weekend.

The South African-born performer, who joined the BBC’s popular dance competition in 2018, assured fans that he has no plans to leave any time soon, even as he prepares for a new role in the musical Kinky Boots.

While on stage at his theatrical dance show House of JoJo, Johannes quelled these fears, declaring his commitment to Strictly and even joking about a future as a judge on the show.

“Strictly Come Dancing is a great show. If you’re not watching it on Saturday, what are you doing?” he enthused to a cheering crowd.

Johannes continued: “I will do Strictly Come Dancing for as long as my bones will allow.”

He added: “And then I will go for Craig’s job.”

House of JoJo showcased Radebe’s dynamic presence, featuring him in a series of colourful and extravagant costumes. The show, which Radebe described as “as camp as Christmas,” included performances by a vibrant ensemble of dancers and singers.

The evening was also a reunion of sort as Johannes was joined by retired tennis player Anabel Croft, his partner from the last Strictly season, where they finished as semi-finalists.

The event was well-attended by members Johannes’s Strictly colleagues, past and present including professional dancers Kai Widdrington and Pasha Kovalev, accompanied by his wife and former contestant Rachel Riley.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.