Johannes Radebe’s uncertain Strictly Come Dancing future

Strictly star Johannes Radebe has revealed he doesn’t know if he’ll return to the show this year.

Appearing on the Jonathan Ross show this weekend, Johannes was quizzed on whether we’ll see him back in the ballroom this autumn.

He shared: “I’m still waiting for that phone call. Fingers crossed. Jonathan, everybody wants this job.

“It is great to be a part of it because there are people waiting in the wings to snatch the job.”

Johannes Radebe – (C) BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Quizzed by Jonathan on whether he ever gets frustrated when teaching the celebrities how to dance, Johannes continued: “It’s terrifying I always think to myself, as the celebrities walking in, it’s terrifying. For me personally, I always think ‘Give this person the best experience of their life’ Because they only get to do this once, I come back. That’s always my main focus.

“I want to get my celebrities to fall in love with the artform of ballroom dancing because that’s what I’m about.”

Speaking about being lifted by John Whaite, Johannes said, “He lifted me like I was a piece of feather. I’m a well built man and I’ve always lifted women and I know the level of care that goes into that. For me to experience it for the first time was quite special and I have to thank John Whaite for being really caring with me.

“He was quite patient while I was trying to figure it out. The truth is for the first time in my life I’ve had somebody say to me ‘I’ve got you.”

The dancer is currently on tour with his own show House of Jojo.

Johannes said of the show: “For me, it’s a blessing obviously, to be able to dance to my own music – that really humbles me. When I tell you, it’s a spectacle – it’s gay pride on steroids”

Meanwhile, announcing his next project, Johannes says: “It’s my musical debut. I’m a late bloomer. I have the opportunity to play Lola in Kinky Boots. Everything I’ve done in my career has led to this moment. I’ve followed it since its inception.

He adds: “A first for me. It’s been two years I’ve been taking my singing lessons because I’ve known about the job for two years. I just wanted to respect people who have come before me and put in the work before I could say yes. I’m grateful that the producers waited until I was ready.”