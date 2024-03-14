Johannes Radebe tour dates and tickets
Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is hitting the road with a brand new dance tour in 2024.
Following on from his latest tour, Strictly sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is back and the doors to the House of JoJo are opening!
Johannes Radebe: House of JoJo tour dates and tickets
- High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
29 March 2024
- Oxford, New Theatre
30 March 2024
- Leeds, Grand Theatre
31 March 2024
- Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
4 April 2024 - 6 April 2024
- Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
7 April 2024
- Truro, Hall For Cornwall
8 April 2024
- Bridlington, Spa Theatre
11 April 2024
- Stockton, Globe Theatre
12 April 2024
- Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
13 April 2024
- Bristol, Hippodrome
15 April 2024
- Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
18 April 2024
- Guildford, G-live
19 April 2024
- Glasgow, Sec Armadillo
20 April 2024
- Edinburgh, Playhouse
21 April 2024
- Dartford, Orchard Theatre
24 April 2024
- York, Grand Opera House
25 April 2024
- Carlisle, The Sands Centre
26 April 2024
- Sheffield, City Hall
27 April 2024
- Belfast, Grand Opera House
29 April 2024 - 1 May 2024
- London, London Palladium
4 May 2024
- Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
5 May 2024
- Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
7 May 2024 - 8 May 2024
- Manchester, Opera House
9 May 2024
- Ipswich, Regent Theatre
10 May 2024
- Southend On Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
11 May 2024
- Norwich, Theatre Royal
12 May 2024
- Leicester, Curve
15 May 2024 - 16 May 2024
- Blackpool, Opera House
17 May 2024
- Newcastle, Theatre Royal
19 May 2024
- Milton Keynes, Mk Theatre
22 May 2024
- Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
23 May 2024 - 24 May 2024
- Llandudno, Venue Cymru
25 May 2024
- Stoke On Trent, Regent Theatre
26 May 2024
- Brighton, Theatre Royal
29 May 2024 - 30 May 2024
- Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
31 May 2024
- Bath, Forum
1 June 2024
- Liverpool, Empire Theatre
2 June 2024
Johannes says:”Give the people what they want and need. Swirl, sip and knock it back. It’s palatable, rich in taste and flavour.
“Served by yours truly… you’re all invited down glamour street. Kindly RSVP to LOVE. Leave all your expectations at the door and welcome to the HOUSE OF JOJO!”
The cast of HOUSE OF JOJO will include dancers Ann Chircop Beck, Shali Bordoni, Kieran Curtin, Jack Dargan, Lowri Evans, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Erica Martinelli, Ebby Sama, Charles Tatman & Elle Taylor. Also joining the cast are singers Anthonia Edwards (2022 winner of The Voice UK) & Dalton Harris (2018 winner of The X Factor).
Plus, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 semi-finalist Annabel Croft will join Johannes at the London Palladium on 4 May.
Johannes adds:”I’m over the moon with the cast I have joining me on tour with House of Jojo over the coming months. We’ve found an exceptional array of dancers and I know Antonia and Dalton will deliver outstanding vocals.
“I’m also so excited to announce that my darling Annabel will be my special guest at The London Palladium. Another chance to hold this angel in my arms and at a theatre I’ve been dreaming of performing in since I first started my solo tour a few years ago.”
A teaser for the show shares:”Join Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.”
