Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe is hitting the road with a brand new dance tour in 2024.

Following on from his latest tour, Strictly sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is back and the doors to the House of JoJo are opening!

Johannes Radebe: House of JoJo tour dates and tickets

Johannes says:”Give the people what they want and need. Swirl, sip and knock it back. It’s palatable, rich in taste and flavour.

“Served by yours truly… you’re all invited down glamour street. Kindly RSVP to LOVE. Leave all your expectations at the door and welcome to the HOUSE OF JOJO!”

The cast of HOUSE OF JOJO will include dancers Ann Chircop Beck, Shali Bordoni, Kieran Curtin, Jack Dargan, Lowri Evans, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Erica Martinelli, Ebby Sama, Charles Tatman & Elle Taylor. Also joining the cast are singers Anthonia Edwards (2022 winner of The Voice UK) & Dalton Harris (2018 winner of The X Factor).

Plus, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 semi-finalist Annabel Croft will join Johannes at the London Palladium on 4 May.

Johannes adds:”I’m over the moon with the cast I have joining me on tour with House of Jojo over the coming months. We’ve found an exceptional array of dancers and I know Antonia and Dalton will deliver outstanding vocals.

“I’m also so excited to announce that my darling Annabel will be my special guest at The London Palladium. Another chance to hold this angel in my arms and at a theatre I’ve been dreaming of performing in since I first started my solo tour a few years ago.”

A teaser for the show shares:”Join Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and of course, world class dance.”