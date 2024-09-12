A seven-part series promises stunning wildlife and landscapes from the planet’s largest continent,

BBC Factual has revealed an exciting new natural history series, Asia, to be presented by none other than Sir David Attenborough.

This seven-part series, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer, is set to uncover the remarkable wildlife and landscapes of Asia, the world’s largest and most diverse continent.

Filmed over nearly four years, Asia marks the first time the continent has been the central focus of a major BBC wildlife series.

Viewers will be treated to breath-taking scenes from the Gobi Desert to the jungles of Borneo, the icy wilderness of Siberia, and the coral seas of the Indian Ocean.

The series will offer a deep dive into Asia’s most awe-inspiring locations, capturing dramatic and previously unseen animal behaviour across the continent’s varied ecosystems.

Asia was filmed in some of the continent’s most extraordinary locations, including Lake Baikal, the oldest and deepest lake in the world, the vast taiga forests of northern Russia, the Lut Desert in Iran, and the Arabian Peninsula’s Empty Quarter.

Filming also took place in several of Asia’s bustling cities, such as Tokyo, Bangkok, Taipei, Bhopal, Hanoi, and Singapore, showcasing the continent’s rich diversity.

The series will also highlight some of Asia’s more unexpected creatures, like the sea bunny, the mudskipper, the purple frog, and the glowing deep-sea firefly squid.

Beyond the visual splendour, the series will explore the growing conservation efforts across Asia.

As home to more than half the world’s human population, the continent faces significant challenges in protecting its wild places and animals.

Sreya Biswas, BBC Head of Commissioning, Natural History, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Sir David Attenborough presenting our fantastic new landmark series Asia for BBC One. Asia is a continent steeped in beauty and intrigue with some of the most wonderfully diverse habitats on the planet.

“A feast for the eyes, bringing these incredible locations and wildlife to the screen, with some behaviours never seen before, has been really exciting.”