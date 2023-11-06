Deal or No Deal start date confirmed for new series on ITV with Stephen Mulhern

A start date has been confirmed for the return of Deal or No Deal with its new series on ITV.

The legendary television series returns with an entirely fresh backdrop, introducing novel prize boxes and a fresh cohort of contenders aiming to secure an impressive cash prize.

Who possesses the mettle to outwit the new enigmatic Banker?

Stephen Mulhern helms the brand new reboot which last aired on UK TV in 2016.

Deal or No Deal start date

Deal or No Deal will begin on Monday, 20 November at 4PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Episodes will continue daily throughout the week, Monday – Fridays at 4PM.

Just like in the original series, the show will see contestants engage in an intense showdown against the famed Banker.

Their goal: to potentially transform their lives with a substantial cash prize, all while navigating a tension-fueled game that hinges on nerve and intuition.

How Deal Or No Deal works

In each episode, a participant is confronted with an array of 22 sealed boxes, each concealing a distinct monetary value. With the contents of each box concealed, the contestant undertakes the task of eliminating boxes, which are unveiled one by one, unveiling the hidden sums within.

Host Stephen Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

“It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started.”

Originating in the Netherlands in 2002, the global phenomenon Deal or No Deal has now taken on a fresh incarnation in over 80 territories worldwide, boasting an impressive tally of more than 350 productions.