Jeopardy! applications: How to apply to be on the ITV1 series

Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on ITV1’s new series of Jeopardy! in the UK.

Jeopardy! first appeared on American television in the 1980s and has been broadcast continuously since then, establishing it as one of the most enduringly popular TV shows in history.

Stephen Fry is to host a brand new reboot of the show for British audiences on ITV1 and ITVX.

Jeopardy! applications

Update: Applications to be a contestant on Jeopardy! for latest series in 2024 have now closed

You can stay tuned for news when the online application reopens for potential new episodes at the ITV website.

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

How does Jeopardy! work?

The game involves presenting contestants with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, to which they must respond with the correct question. The show is divided into three rounds: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and Final Jeopardy. In the first two rounds, contestants select from a board of categories, each containing a series of clues with increasing point values.

They earn points for correct responses but lose points for incorrect ones. Double Jeopardy features higher stakes with doubled point values. The final round, Final Jeopardy, involves a single clue where contestants wager a portion of their earned points before seeing the clue.

In the new UK version, the format will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original show, increasing the stakes for the players.

Watch the show on TV and online

Jeopardy! will start on TV on Monday, 1 January 2024 at 5:45PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Episodes will continue daily on Monday – Fridays. The series has twenty episodes, running for four weeks.

