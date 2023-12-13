Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on ITV1 game show Wheel of Fortune.

Graham Norton is to host a brand new reboot of the classic game format and applications are open now.

Featuring the grand carnival wheel at its heart, contestants will take their chances, spinning this colossal wheel in hopes of winning a cash prize that could transform their lives.

Wheel of Fortune applications

Applications to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune for its new season is open now. You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

The new series will feature eight episodes, including two celeb specials.

Graham Norton will host the series. Credit: SO Television Ltd

How does Wheel of Fortune work?

In this captivating game combining skill and chance, contestants spin a wheel to determine a cash value, then select a letter to solve a puzzle.

Each correct letter multiplies their potential earnings based on the wheel’s value. The stakes are high, as the wheel also harbours risks like ‘bankrupt’ and ‘lose a turn,’ which could erase all their accumulated winnings.

The game ups the ante with spectacular prizes that add to the contestants’ cash total, aiding their journey to the bonus round. The competition is fierce, with everything to play for, but only one contestant will seize the opportunity to significantly boost their cash pot and possibly walk away with a substantial sum.

Graham Norton said: “I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!”

Watch Wheel of Fortune on TV and online

If you just fancy watching the show, Wheel of Fortune will air on ITV1 and stream on ITVX.

The series will begin in early 2024 with a start date to be announced.

Meanwhile other shows you can apply for include The Traitors, The 1% Club and Family Fortunes.

We also have information on how to apply for The Chase, Race Across The World applications, and the Limitless Win application.