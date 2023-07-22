Family Fortunes applications: How to apply to be on the ITV series

Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on ITV’s Family Fortunes

The iconic gameshow hosted by Gino D’Acampo will be back on our screens soon with new episodes.

The programme was first rebooted on the channel in 2020 and this will be the third series with Gino at the helm.

Family Fortunes applications

Applications to be a contestant on Family Fortunes for its new series are open now.

A casting call reads: “We are looking for fun and outgoing families to take part in FAMILY FORTUNES, the much-loved gameshow for ITV! For the chance to play for a cash prize, APPLY NOW!”

All members of the five person team must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To apply, visit the website here.

Online applications currently close on 31 August 2023.

How does Family Fortunes work?

Each episode of the competition sees two teams of five made up of members from the same families go head to head.

Teams must try to win points by correctly guessing the answers given by members of the public to a variety of questions.

The team with the most points then goes forward to the final game where they can walk away with a huge cash prize if they score more than 200 points.

Alongside the main series, the show has also aired celebrity specials featuring famous faces and their family members.

Speaking previously about the show, Gino said: “As soon as we’d finished the last season of Family Fortunes, I wanted to get straight back into the studio and film a load more episodes. Thankfully, the show went down very well with the viewers and I’m so happy to be back as I had the best time.

“The contestants really do make the show as brilliant as it is, and I know we’re going to be hearing a lot more weird and wonderful answers to the questions I’ll be asking.”

You can watch past episodes online via the ITVX website.