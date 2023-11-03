The Traitors renewed for third series on BBC One - apply now!

The Traitors has been renewed for a third series with applications open from today.

The second series of The Traitors starts soon on TV but already plans have been revealed for another outing.

Presided over by Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors is a thrilling psychological contest of strategy and suspicion, where 22 contestants come together as strangers to engage in a high-stakes game of deceit, alliance, and perception, all vying for the chance to take home as much as £120,000.

The Traitors: Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Mark Mainz

To apply for the future third series, visit the BBC website HERE.

The Traitors is a riveting game show set against the dramatic backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, where contestants must navigate a labyrinth of strategy and doubt. As they embark on a succession of challenges, each victory swells the potential prize fund.

Yet within this group, deception lurks: ‘Traitors’ are concealed among the players, plotting in the shadows to discreetly cast out the ‘Faithfuls’. The Traitors’ goal is to remain unnoticed and outwit their opponents to the end, while the Faithfuls must expose and evict the traitors from the game before it’s too late. As the series unfolds, players will encounter a rollercoaster of unexpected developments and startling revelations.

This is a contest that tests the very limits of trust and betrayal. Are you prepared to take part?

You must be at least 18-years-old and the closing date is 11 February 2024.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm. It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors.”

For now, series two of The Traitors arrives soon on BBC One and iPlayer, where the first series is available now on catch up.