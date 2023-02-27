Stephen Fry to host Jeopardy! reboot on ITV this autumn

Stephen Fry is to host a new game show reboot of Jeopardy! on ITV this autumn.

The iconic game show will return as part of ITV’s week-day schedule with the channel hoping it “will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family-friendly quiz show to a brand new audience.”

Jeopardy! first made its debut in the US in 1980s and continues to air, making it one of the longest-running TV shows in history.

ITV say their reboot will see Stephen Fry “bring a modern twist to the cult classic.”

A teaser shares: “The twenty-episode series will see contestants play to win, using their best general knowledge to win rounds and may continue amassing winnings… if they can stay on until the end. The reboot will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players.”

Stephen Fry said: “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment added: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Jeopardy! begins this Autumn on ITV1 & ITVX