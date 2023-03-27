Deal Or No Deal applications: How to apply to be on the ITV1 series

Here’s how to apply to be a contestant on Deal Or No Deal’s new series.

Making a come back with a rebooted series, the tea time game show is currently seeking applications for contestants.

Stephen Mulhern will be at the helm for the revival, coming to ITV1 and ITVX later in 2023.

Deal Or No Deal applications

Applications to be a contestant on Deal Or No Deal for its new series are open now.

ITV say: “Applications are open for the new series of Deal or No Deal coming soon to ITV with host Stephen Mulhern. Do you have what it takes to beat the banker?”

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on Friday, 12 May 2023.

How does Deal Or No Deal work?

In every episode one contestant will be faced with 22 sealed boxes, including one in their own possession, each one hiding a different amount of money.

Without knowing what each one contains, the player must eliminate boxes other than their own by opening one at a time as the amount of money inside is revealed.

Throughout the game, the player will be tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. So long as the larger cash prizes remain hidden, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

Deal Or No Deal comes to ITV1 and ITVX later this year, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.