In an emotional twist on Britain’s Got Talent one act left both the audience and his unsuspecting family in awe as he staged a surprise audition.

22-year-old Harrison Pettman, a security guard and youth worker, appeared in the latest episode of the ITV1 series.

Originally sitting with his family as a spectator, Harrison excused himself under the pretence of going to the toilet, only to reappear on stage, ready to perform.

Before beginning his rendition of ‘With You’ from the musical Ghost, Harrison pointed out his family in the crowd, saying, “This is a surprise for my family over there. They had no idea this was happening.”

Amanda Holden was touched by his heartfelt delivery. “It’s a beautiful song and I know the song very well, it’s a favourite of mine. Also, what was beautiful was how well you acted it. You did it from your heart, very genuinely,” she praised.

Bruno Tonioli was impressed by the distinct quality of Harrison’s voice, particularly highlighting its richness.

“I love your voice, there’s a quality to it, especially in the lower register which is so rich, so deep. It’s very rare to get that quality,” he remarked.

Simon Cowell, known for his critical insights, recognised Harrison’s potential while noting areas for improvement.

“You’re very, very likeable and you did perform the song well. However, you need a lot of practice if your dream is to be on the West End. I get it, you’re nervous but I’m kind of on the fence,” Simon commented.

Alesha Dixon was quick to show her support, confidently starting the voting with an enthusiastic yes. “I thought that was fantastic so I’m going to kick this off with a yes,” she declared.

Despite Simon’s initial hesitation, Harrison’s charm and talent ultimately won him over, resulting in four yeses from the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.