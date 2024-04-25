Fans of the popular medical documentary series 24 Hours in A&E might have to brace themselves for potential bad news.

After 13 years of providing an intimate look into the hectic pace of Britain’s busiest A&E departments, Channel 4 has announced there will be no new episodes filmed this year, sparking concerns about the show’s future.

The series, which first aired in 2011, has become a staple on Channel 4, charting life and death in real-time over 32 series and more than 300 episodes.

It initially set its scene at King’s College Hospital in London before moving to St George’s Hospital in South London in 2014. More recently, the show has expanded its filming to the North of England.

The news of the filming halt, first reported by Broadcast, has impacted over 100 crew members who work with the production company The Garden. Despite this, Channel 4 has ensured that there are still some episodes that have been completed and are ready to be aired.

A spokesperson from Channel 4 shared: “24 Hours in A&E is a much loved Channel 4 show and audiences will still be able to watch new episodes in 2024 and 2025 across our streaming and linear channels

“Whilst we’re not filming more new episodes this autumn, we have a high number of recently filmed but not yet aired episodes, which means we’ll continue to bring all the behind-the-scenes access from Queen’s Medical Centre Nottingham’s A&E department.”

They added: “Channel 4 always looks to provide a mix of new shows and familiar returners and 24 Hours in A&E remains an important part of that distinctive blend.

“We’ll make a recommission decision at an appropriate time, once we’ve aired more of the episodes we have already filmed.”