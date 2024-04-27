Apply for Tempting Fortune on Channel 4

Tempting Fortune is back for a second series and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

Hosted by the charismatic Paddy McGuinness, the series is returning to Channel 4 with a fresh set of challenges designed to test contestants’ willpower in the depths of a tropical jungle.

A group of contestants will be dropped into an exotic location, equipped with only the essentials for survival. Over several days, they’ll face a series of temptations. The catch? Each luxury they indulge in will chip away at the substantial cash prize they stand to win at the end of their stay.

The ultimate test is to see who can resist the allure of comfort and luxury to take home the maximum prize.

If you’re intrigued by the prospect of testing your mettle against the jungle and its temptations, applications for the second series are now open.

This is your chance to embark on the adventure of a lifetime and potentially come away with a life-changing sum of money. To apply, visit the application portal here.

Following a successful first run, the second series of Tempting Fortune promises added twists and even greater challenges.

Paddy McGuinness said: “Last series was full of backstabbing, betrayal and sheer determination… but this time there are added twists! I’m so excited to be back for an even bigger series, putting a new set of brave, daring and cunning contestants into the hot and sticky jungle to see whether anyone can make it to the end without taking my temptations.”