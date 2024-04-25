Tempting Fortune renewed for new series with Paddy McGuinness

Tempting Fortune will return for a second series on Channel 4 with host Paddy McGuinness.

The TV show sees a group of contestants competing to win a cash prize by going back to basics.

Inspired by the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, in Tempting Fortune the only test a group of 12 strangers living in paradise will face is simple: to resist.

In this exciting second series, a fresh group of contestants is dropped into a tropical jungle to face the ultimate challenge of willpower and honesty. Over several days, with only basic rations and survival equipment, their endurance is put to the test.

However, the real challenge lies in resisting numerous temptations that could transform their bug-infested jungle ordeal into a luxurious tropical holiday.

A significant cash prize awaits at the end, but to claim their full share, every contestant must resist spending any of it on luxury items. While some participants aim to win the life-changing amount, others are tempted to indulge in delightful treats and extravagances.

Will the relationships among the contestants encourage them to save the prize money? Will anyone admit to succumbing to temptations? And by the end of the adventure, will any of the prize money remain?

Paddy McGuinness said: “Last series was full of backstabbing, betrayal and sheer determination… but this time there are added twists! I’m so excited to be back for an even bigger series, putting a new set of brave, daring and cunning contestants into the hot and sticky jungle to see whether anyone can make it to the end without taking my temptations.”

Steve Handley, Head of Reality & Entertainment, Channel 4, added: “Tempting Fortune has all the hallmarks of a classic Channel 4 format, it’s the smart and mischievous love-child of an Adventure series and a Reality show, that tests free will and human nature, often with hilarious consequences.

“I can’t wait to see if our next batch of recruits can resist the irresistible temptations that Paddy has to offer them in the jungle.”

The show first aired in 2023.