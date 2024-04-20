Tonight’s new series of Britain’s Got Talent kicks off with an exciting lineup of performers ready to showcase their unique talents.

From singing groups to cheerleaders, and martial arts performers to comedians, who will win over the judges.

Rask AI

RASK AI on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

The singing group Rask AI uses AI technology to enhance their rendition of ‘The Greatest Show’ from the film The Greatest Showman.

Lady Grenades

Lady Grenades on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Lady Grenades, a cheerleading group aged between 13 and 19, perform a dynamic cheer routine to ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ by Lizzo.

Mike Woodhams

Mike Woodhams on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Music teacher Mike, aged 37, hopes to impress the audience by impersonating famous vocalists across a selection of their songs.

Bobby Goldfinn

Bobby Goldfinn on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Bobby, a 45-year-old stand-up comedian, is set to deliver a comedy routine inspired by ‘fish’.

Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Sydnie, aged 28, performs ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.

Dennis Frere-Smith

Dennis Frere-Smith on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Dennis, a 64-year-old trumpet player, creates music using a selection of ‘instruments’ in a unique musical act.

The Trickstars

The Trickstars on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Lucy and her dogs, known as The Trickstars, plan to entertain the audience with a series of clever tricks.

Kimberly Winter

Kimberly Winter on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

Kimberly, aged 34, heads on stage to sing for the judges.

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

The Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, a group of martial artists aged 19 to 23, demonstrate their skills in taekwondo while breaking wooden boards in a dramatic display.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday night at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.