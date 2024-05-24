The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 live shows are on their way – here’s everything you need to know!

Advertisements

The semifinals of this year series kickoff next week following the penultimate round of auditions on ITV1 this weekend.

As ever in the live semi-finals, the top acts from the auditions will perform live in the hope of winning the public vote and securing a place in the live grand final.

Each evening a group of acts will perform live for the chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will be on hand to offer up their opinions before the viewing public vote. Each night two acts will go through to the live grand finale.

When to watch

The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 live shows will start Monday, 27 May ITV1 have confirmed.

Advertisements

As usual, the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals will air each weeknight until Friday.

The performances will take place from 8PM and run to 10PM when the results are announced. The first finalist will be chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

The top ten acts from the semi-finals will then go head to head in the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final on Sunday, 2 June.

Alongside the performances from the acts there will also be some special guest performances.

Meanwhile you can get free tickets to be in the audience and watch the shows in person.

For now, Britain’s Got Talent concludes its pre-recorded auditions this Saturday night.

Advertisements

A total of 45 contestants typically make it through to the semi-finals, including the lucky golden buzzer acts who are guaranteed a place in the live shows.

Meanwhile applications for the show’s next series are already open if you’re considering facing the judges next year.