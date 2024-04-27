Fans of fiery kitchen showdowns have a reason to celebrate as Gordon Ramsay is plotting a return to the UK screens with a reboot of Hell’s Kitchen

The famously forthright chef is reportedly in discussions with ITV to bring back the heat and high stakes to a new generation of chefs.

The original UK version kicked off in 2004, featuring a lineup of celebrities including the eventual winner Jennifer Ellison.

The show was initially hosted by Angus Deayton, known for his stint on Have I Got News for You.

Despite Gordon’s departure after just one series to expand the franchise across the pond, Hell’s Kitchen became a global sensation, turning the British chef into a household name internationally.

A source close to the production shared to The Sun: “Early conversations are happening and ITV are very excited about the prospect of it returning. It’s one of Gordon’s biggest shows around the world by miles and is broadcast to around 100 countries – so it really is huge.”

The challenge now is squeezing the reboot into Gordon’s already packed schedule, with claims that any potential return for the show won’t be until next year.

After Gordon left the show, the UK version saw chefs Gary Rhodes, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Marco Pierre White take up the mantle, with The Traitors‘ Claudia Winkleman presenting the final series in 2009.

By contrast the US version of the show, launched in 2005 on FOX, continues to air with its most recent 22nd season broadcasting in 2023.