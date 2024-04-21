Truth about ‘professional career’ of BGT’s Sydnie Christmas

Britain’s Got Talent act Sydnie Christmas has opened up on her ‘soul destroying’ pursuit to make it as a singer, despite claims she’s a seasoned professional.

The 28-year-old brought the house down on Saturday night with her heartfelt rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.

Her performance in the auditions not only earned her a standing ovation but also a direct pass to the live shows, thanks to Amanda Holden hitting the golden buzzer.

However, Sydnie has faced criticism online from some fans of the show.

Sydnie Christmas on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

One reacted on X: “Come on, @SydnieChristmas is already a professional, #BritainsGotTalent” while another complained: “Everyone does know that Sydnie girl is a west end star already…. Cheated her way to that Golden Buzzer! #BGT #Britainsgottalent.”

The truth about Sydnie’s professional career is much less glamorous.

While she has worked as a performer on cruise ships, Sydnie longs for a leading role in a London show.

“I have wanted to do this forever. To be on stage, entertain, perform and sing… singing is my thing. I have been trying to make that happen my entire career,” Sydnie told the Daily Mail newspaper.

She explained: “It’s so heartbreaking when I can’t imagine doing anything else… ever since I was a little girl. When you’re not allowed to do that dream because people aren’t letting you… that is soul destroying.

“I went on Britain’s Got Talent in the hope that if I was to get on because it is a process I could just give it a go… I’ve been doing auditions for so many years and I thought, I haven’t got a lot to lose now.”

Sydnie Christmas on Britain’s Got Talent. Credit: ITV/Thames

On the show, Amanda told her: “I think for me what struck me so much about you is how naturally funny, how warm, how brilliant your presence was the minute you walked on stage but how you were entertaining everyone but then you brought us the most beautiful version of that song. And that was the best version I have ever heard in my life so I’m going to do this…”, before pressing the coveted golden buzzer.

Sydnie reflected on the reaction to her audition, admitting: “I didn’t expect to get Amanda’s Golden Buzzer. I am really, really critical of myself, if I’m watching a performance of me, I nitpick on things. I am harsh on myself. I’m a perfectionist.”

Simon Cowell told her: “That reaction we just heard in the room is rare. It’s tough to get that break for something which you really love. You so deserve what you just got. I used to hate that song and now I absolutely love it.”

With the golden buzzer, Sydnie is guaranteed a spot in the live shows later this year.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.