Sydnie Christmas brought the house down on Britain’s Got Talent with her heartfelt rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.

Sydnie is a 28-year-old front of house worker at a gym and aspiring West End star from Kent, currently residing in London.

Sydnie previously appeared in productions of Lazarus in London and Starlight Express in Bochum. You can find her on Instagram under the username @sydniechristmas.

Her performance not only earned her a standing ovation but also a direct pass to the live shows, thanks to Amanda Holden hitting the golden buzzer.

Before her performance, Sydnie shared: “I’m trying to be in the West End. I just want to sing.”

She also revealed that she was performing the first song she ever sang, a piece she hadn’t revisited in 24 years.

As she finished her song, the audience’s enthusiastic chants of ‘Hit the gold’ filled the air.

Bruno Tonioli praised her strategic approach to the performance, saying: “How to make an audience want more. Tease them. Bring them in. Make them believe. Hit them with the huge note. It’s just art.”

Alesha Dixon was equally impressed by Sydnie’s vibrant personality and on-stage charisma. “You’re full of character and personality. You’ve got it all going on. Say no more girl, you smashed it!” she exclaimed.

Amanda Holden was moved by both Sydnie’s comedic and musical talents. “I think for me what struck me so much about you is how naturally funny, how warm, how brilliant your presence was the minute you walked on stage but how you were entertaining everyone but then you brought us the most beautiful version of that song. And that was the best version I have ever heard in my life so I’m going to do this…” she said, before pressing the coveted golden buzzer.

Simon Cowell concluded: “That reaction we just heard in the room is rare. It’s tough to get that break for something which you really love. You so deserve what you just got. I used to hate that song and now I absolutely love it.”

With such talent and presence, we reckon she’s definitely one to watch.

Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions continue on ITV1 and ITVX.