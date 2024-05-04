Against the odds, seven-year-old Abigail danced her way into the hearts of the nation, her every step defying the silence she was born into.

Advertisements

The dance duo consisting of 7-year-old Abigail, who was born deaf but recently gained partial hearing through an aid, and her 20-year-old mentor Afronitaaa, left both the audience and judges spellbound on Britain’s Got Talent.

Their routine, a lively medley of tracks, showcased not only their dancing skills but also the profound connection between the pair.

Abigail, who does not understand sign language, communicates through body movements and gestures—a skill that was beautifully evident in her dance.

Afronitaaa, who has taken on the role of mentor and guide, shared her joy in supporting Abigail’s dream: “It’s always been Abigail’s dream to be on BGT so I knew I had to help her.”

The judges were unanimous in their praise.

Advertisements

Amanda Holden was visibly moved by the performance, commenting: “That was absolutely, insanely good. So joyous, so brilliant, so much fun. Hands down you are two of the most fantastic dancers we have ever had on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Bruno Tonioli lauded their synchronicity and skill: “You two are dancing queens. Your choreography is world-class.”

Alesha Dixon echoed this sentiment: “Both of you are just a breath of fresh air. That is just natural, god-given talent that you’re born with. I loved it!”

Simon Cowell concluded: “What you’ve done being a mentor is just the most wonderful story. It really is. When this goes out I really believe your lives are going to change for the better. This is one of my favourite auditions of the year.”

Advertisements

With four enthusiastic yeses, Abigail and Afronitaaa advanced to the next round and a step closer to the £250,000 prize.

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 with the latest auditions.