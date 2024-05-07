Good Morning Britain anchor Kate Garraway has made a heartfelt revelation about the financial challenges she faced due to the high medical costs for her late husband, Derek Draper.

Advertisements

During a Bank Holiday episode of the morning show, which included a debate on NHS versus private care, Kate shared her personal experiences in light of a new study revealing the financial burdens faced by many Britons.

The ITV programme’s study highlighted that one in five Brits are incurring debts as they are compelled to opt for private care.

Reflecting on her own ordeal, Kate discussed the significant medical expenses for Derek, who passed away in January at the age of 56 after a prolonged health battle.

She said: “I am doing something similar myself.

“I have had to withdraw the bit you can tax free from my pension to pay for belated bills for my husband, who has now passed away.”

Kate added: “People are having to do things – it wasn’t a huge pension in the first place – which aren’t what they saved for.”

Advertisements

Her care costs for Derek were previously estimated at £800,000 following his passing in January of 2024.

In March Kate fronted a third and final documentary telling his story.