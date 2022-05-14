The 1% Club applications: How to apply to be on the ITV series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's The 1% Club with Lee Mack.

The primetime Saturday night game show is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Advertisements

Each episode sees 100 contestants face a series of ever increasingly trickier questions with up to £100,000 to be won.

The 1% Club applications

Applications to be a contestant on The 1% Club for its second series are open now.

ITV say: "Do you think you could be part of the 1% Club and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize? We are looking for brand new contestants to be part of our 100 players."

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on Friday, 7 July 2022.

Advertisements

How does The 1% Club work?

The show’s format sees 100 contestants face a series of increasingly difficult questions.

Based on a sample of answers given by 1,000 people across Britain, it begins with questions 90% of people got right.

Each round sees the questions that smaller and smaller percentages answered correctly. To win the top prize, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country can get right.

Speaking about the show's second series Lee said: "Delighted to be back. Once again I have been trusted to correctly give away up to one hundred thousand pounds with no mistakes. Good luck, ITV."

Advertisements

The 1% Club currently airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.