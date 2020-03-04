The Chase applications: Apply to be a contestant to take on the Chasers

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's The Chase for its new series.

If you think you've got what it takes to take on the Chasers and win, here's your chance.

The current Chasers are Anne Hegerty (aka The Governess), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

Contestants need to be at least 18-years-old and a legal resident of and currently live in the UK, Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

The Chase applications

To apply to be on The Chase you can visit the ITV website here.

ITV say: "As a contestant on the show you must answer general knowledge questions and play your tactics right in order to get yourself into the Final Chase, where you could win a cash pot worth thousands of pounds.

"However, standing in your way is the common enemy, the Chaser, hunting you down every step of the way.

"How will you fare against our famous five, can you beat them and go home with an equal share of the money or will the Chasers reign supreme?"

It was recently revealed that The Chase would see a shake up for 2020, including the introduction of a new chaser.

"It's accessible, people love it, it's ten years old now," Bradley told Good Morning Britain late last year. "What can you say? We've got a brand new chaser coming in for another new series now. It's all good."

ITV renewed the show for a further two years and 500 more episodes.

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes to date, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

The Chase currently airs at 5PM on weekdays.

You can catch The Chase online for free (UK viewers) and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.