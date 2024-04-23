Simon Cowell hints Cheryl could make a big TV comeback

Cheryl Tweedy could be making her way back to our TV screens as a talent show judge, according to Simon Cowell.

This tease came during a nostalgic gathering earlier this month when Cheryl reunited with Simon for the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The finale was a blast from the past with Cheryl sharing the stage with her former Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Nadine Coyle, much to the delight of fans.

However, it wasn’t just the Girls Aloud reunion that sparked excitement; the rekindling of the Cheryl and Simon judging duo also stirred up memories.

Simon share with The Sun: “She hasn’t changed at all. I miss her. We had great fun working together… so it was a bit of a reunion.

“Definitely, I would work with her again in the future with the right show because I think she was a really, really good judge.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s former co-judge and ex-manager Louis Walsh couldn’t resist taking a dig at her during his time on Celebrity Big Brother last month.

Reflecting on their past, Louis recapped the intense competition among X Factor judges, revealing how serious and competitive they were behind the scenes during 2008’s iconic series.

He recounted the X Factor finale drama, where Simon pulled a major move by pairing Cheryl’s act, Alexandra Burke, with megastar Beyoncé, helping to clinch her win.

Louis remarked: “Simon loved Cheryl, what the f*** did he do? He got her Beyoncé, it was all over.”

Could we be seeing more of Cheryl on our screens soon? Only time will tell, but Simon Cowell’s hints suggest the answer might be a resounding yes.