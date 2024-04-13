Ant and Dec prepare for an emotional finale of Saturday Night Takeaway

With the final episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway just hours away, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared their feelings and offered a glimpse into what promises to be an epic finale.

Responding to how they feel about the show’s conclusion, Ant expressed a mix of excitement and nostalgia.

“I can’t quite believe it will be the last show, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed making this final series. I know it’ll be an emotional night but we intend to give Takeaway viewers a party to end all parties!” he said.

Dec added: “It’s been mixed emotions all week as we’ve been planning and rehearsing this final show. Saturday Night Takeaway is very special to us. We’ve made this two-hour finale show a real celebration of all things SNT from over the years.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: on ITV1 and ITVX

The finale itself, according to Ant, will be unlike anything they’ve done before. “It’s genuinely the biggest Saturday Night Takeaway we’ve ever done! We’re taking over the whole of TV Centre, it’s going to be chaotic, unpredictable and hopefully very entertaining….anything could happen!”

Dec detailed the logistical scale of the final episode. “Everything is supersized for this very special live farewell show – we’ve got 3 stages, our main studio stage and two brand new purpose-built stages outside TV Centre.”

The duo also teased the last instalment of ‘GOOME Revenge’. Ant recalled their latest prank with a sense of dread. “It’s truly horrific! After the office revenge that we showed last week, Dec and I were sent to a restaurant for dinner and had no idea which celebrities would be in our ear. The minute I heard Gino D’Acampo and Davina McCall for our starters I knew the night would go downhill very quickly!”

Dec recounted the challenge: “I still can’t remember what made us think this would be a good idea! Gino & Davina, Oti & Olly and Rylan, Holly & Cheryl all took it in turns to give us the worst dining experience I’ve ever had. It was excruciating. I think the audience will enjoy watching us squirm!”

In addition to the pranks, the finale will feature the biggest ‘Happiest Minute of all time’, the final ‘Win the Ads’, a supersized ‘Singalong Live’ with Kaiser Chiefs, Tony Hadley, and S Club, and an upgraded ‘Ring My Bell’.

Stephen Mulhern is set to return for the final ultimate decider of ‘Ant vs Dec’, enlisting the help of Ashley Roberts and Kirsty Gallacher, with several surprises in store for the audience.

Both hosts hinted at a significant yet temporary farewell, with Ant stating, “I don’t want to give away too much but it will be a big goodbye,” and Dec adding, “…for now!”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday at 7PM on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.