Ant & Dec announce final farewell to Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec have announced plans for a mega final of Saturday Night Takeaway as they prepare to say goodbye to the show.

Advertisements

The hit ITV series will be going on hiatus once its current landmark 20th series concludes.

The final episode (for now) will air on Saturday, 13 April with a specially extended two hour live extravaganza.

Girls Aloud have been confirmed as the Star Guest Announcers for the finale show.

saturday night takeaway ant and dec

Plus, there will be the final part of Ant & Dec’s comeuppance in Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge, there’s a super sized Singalong and the decider of Ant vs Dec hosted by Stephen Mulhern, in which we’ll find out who will be crowned the ultimate champion.

Taking part in Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Rylan, Oti Mabuse, Olly Murs, Davina McCall, Gino D’Acampo, Craig David, Richard Madeley and Cheryl.

The show will be bursting with celebrity guests throughout including Ashley Roberts, S-Club, Scarlett Moffatt, Andi Peters, Kaiser Chiefs, Jordan North and Tony Hadley.

Advertisements

Plus, the team will push Ring My Bell to the extreme, celebrate the biggest happiest minute of the series and ensure the show is one big party for everyone at home and in the studio.

There’s also a special montage of SNT’s best bits from the past 20 series, loads more live surprises and an amazing End of the Show Show!

Ant said “We can’t believe there are only a few shows left and we’re getting closer to the end. This series has been very special to make and we’re looking forward to making the last show a party to end all parties. The SNT production team have been working non stop to ensure this special, two hour finale has that SNT magic from start to finish.”

Advertisements

Dec added: “The finale will be a real celebration of Saturday Night Takeaway over the years. We’re honoured and touched that for 20 series it’s been part of Saturday night TV viewing for so many families across the country. We’re giving it (and us!) a rest for now, but we’ll take away and treasure some very special memories and moments. We will most certainly miss it.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.