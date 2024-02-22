Tables are turned on Ant & Dec in new series of Saturday Night Takeaway

The tables are turned on Ant & Dec in the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge will see celebs who have been hidden camera victims of Ant & Dec over the years get their revenge by turning the tables on them and being in their ears.

Those taking part include Holly Willoughby and Rylan, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Olly Murs and Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall and Gino D’Acampo.

Plus, there will be cameos by Craig David, Richard Madeley and Cheryl.

Dec said: “Most worryingly, we have also put ourselves into the hot seat for the first time (and last time) with a Revenge Get Out Of Me Ear.

“We will be wearing earpieces and we’ll have celebrities in our ear telling us what to say and do. These celebrities will be ones we’ve pranked in the past and we’re giving them the opportunity to get their sweet revenge.”

Ant added: “We don’t know who these celebrities are, but the production team do.

“Normally when you’re trying to get celebrities for things like this it’s hard to pin them down because of busy diaries but we’ve been told that everyone who they asked immediately said yes and made themself available! We’re very nervous about this.”

Dec laughed: “It’s the worst idea we’ve ever had.”

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs every Saturday at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.