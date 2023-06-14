Vanishing Act release date for new ITV drama about Melissa Caddick

New drama Vanishing Act is on its way to ITV – here’s all you need to know!

The new series explores the disappearance of Melissa Caddick. The Australian millionairess went for a morning run in Sydney in November 2020 but never returned home.

Three months and some 250 miles away, a washed up trainer containing human remains was linked to Caddick and she was declared deceased.

A synopsis of the drama shares: “Vanishing Act tells the story of Melissa Caddick’s disappearance after being confronted by authorities for her alleged multi-million dollar swindling.

“The three part series portrays Australia in the grip of the mystery as theories abound about Melissa’s fate following the discovery of her disembodied foot inside her running shoe.”

Vanishing Act release date

Vanishing Act will be available to watch online in the UK on free streaming service ITVX from 24 August 2023.

The series stars Kate Atkinson as Melissa Caddick, Colin Friels as George K, Jerome Velinsky as Anthony Koletti and Maya Stange as Angie Beyersdorf.

The three-part drama will air on ITV1 at a later date to be announced.

Alongside the drama, ITV has also announced accompanying documentary Life and Limb: The Missing Millionairess

A teaser reveals: “Life and Limb: The Missing Millionairess will explore the extraordinary disappearance of this committed fraudster, which has spawned countless competing theories amongst web sleuthing communities and generated thousands of news articles.

“It will seek to aid and narrate the story of Melissa’s victims, as well as bring them some true closure in this modern-day tale of deceit, mystery and the still missing millions of dollars.

The documentary will also be available on ITVX and ITV1.

More on: ITV Streaming TV