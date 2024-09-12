Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will return for a new series on BBC Two, starting on Sunday, 22 September at 9PM.

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is a heartwarming and humorous TV show that follows comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse as they embark on fishing trips across various scenic locations in the UK.

The show, which first aired in 2018, combines fishing escapades with candid conversations about life, friendship, and health, as both hosts have faced serious health challenges.

A brand new set of eight episodes will see Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse enjoy capers and countryside as they return to fish more rivers, lakes and canals across the UK.

In the first episode, Paul and Bob are back to fishing for tench, a species they haven’t targeted since the first series.

They head to Rocklands Mere, a secluded spot in the charming village of Rocklands St Peter, and set up for a day of fishing.

Following a near-perfect first day at the lakes, they treat themselves to a pint at The Brisley Bell, a cosy Norfolk pub.

Bob surprises Paul by revealing they’re staying overnight, much to Paul’s delight. Later, Dr Anand Patel joins them by the lake for a visit.

It will be the show’s seventh series, with an eighth already confirmed.

For now, all series of Gone Fishing are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.