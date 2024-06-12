Mortimer and Whitehouse reel in eighth series of Gone Fishing

The BBC has announced that the beloved show Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will return for an eighth series.

This much-loved series, produced by Owl Power, will see Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse explore even more of the UK’s stunning countryside. Expect the usual laughs, capers, and heartfelt chats as the duo fish their way across the UK’s lakes, rivers, and canals.

This upcoming series promises to be even more personal. Each fishing spot will be chosen for its special connection to Paul or Bob, reflecting significant moments from their lives. Every episode will delve into a different life theme, with Paul and Bob sharing their personal insights and experiences.

Gone Fishing has become one of BBC Two’s flagship shows, with over a fifth of viewers tuning in via iPlayer. The Christmas special was a huge success, making it the fourth most popular factual series on the channel in the last year.

The seventh series, which is set to air later this year, expanded to eight episodes for the first time. Their upcoming adventures will take them to places like Bedfordshire, North Norfolk, and Northern Ireland.

Paul joked: “I can’t wait to get back to Gone Fishing with that other bloke in tow,” while Bob added, “I’m looking forward to visiting old haunts from my younger years. Paul and I will be travelling back in time for this series, fishing in places that shaped our lives.”

BBC Commissioning Editor Patrick McMahon, said: “We’re so happy to welcome Paul and Bob back for another slice of fishing, friendship and riverbank philosophy. Following their adventures and spending time in their company is always a treat, and this series promises to be the most personal and pleasurable yet.”