Timothy Spall leads cast of new BBC murder mystery comedy drama

BAFTA winning Timothy Spall (The Sixth Commandment, Mr Turner) is to lead the cast of new murder mystery comedy drama Death Valley on the BBC.

Advertisements

Written and created by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied) and set in Wales, Death Valley follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Timothy Spall), a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show ‘Caesar’, and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan, played by Gwyneth Keyworth (Alex Rider, Hidden, Defending the Guilty).

Brought together by the tragic murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie form an unconventional and comedic partnership, despite their contrasting instincts. Each episode sees them solving enthralling murder mysteries against the scenic backdrop of various Welsh locales.

While they often find themselves at odds over investigative approaches, John and Janie frequently meddle in each other’s personal lives. Although different, they gradually discover they’re each other’s closest allies and unwittingly assist one another in overcoming their personal histories.

Timothy Spall said:: “I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy drama.

“I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC added: “This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC Comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny. We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board.”