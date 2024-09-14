Meet this year’s Strictly Come Dancing couples

Strictly Come Dancing is back for the 20th year and the celebrity and professional pairings have been officially confirmed!

The celebrities quick stepping onto our screens this year are Chris McCausland, Jamie Borthwick, JB Gill, Montell Douglas, Nick Knowles, Tasha Ghouri, Tom Dean MBE, Toyah Willcox, Paul Merson, Pete Wicks, Punam Krishan, Sam Quek MBE, Sarah Hadland, Shayne Ward and Wynne Evans.

But who are the pros they’re dancing with?

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Pete says: “The main reason I said yes is because almost everyone around me wants me to do it. They’ve been saying I should do it for years. But also my Mum”

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova

Tom says: “I was really looking forward to trying something completely different. And you probably can’t get much further away from swimming than doing some Ballroom dancing.”

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones

Toyah says: “I love the idea of dancing. I think dancing is one of the most extraordinary things about being a human being. I just love it. I think it’s the greatest way of expressing and getting in touch with your emotions. Music has always made me want to dance, so it feels very natural to have said yes to Strictly.”

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Marquez

Dr Punam says: “I have been a fan of the show for years. It’s something that my son and I have watched together and we always looked forward to. My job entails quite an intense week, with a lot of pressure. And you feel quite drained at the end of it, so to have something to look forward to that just has magic, sparkle, dance, dreaminess is exactly what I fantasise about when I watch it on the TV from my sofa.”

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin

Sam says: “Now that I’m a Mum my everyday attire is leggings and a hoodie because it’s comfy. I did used to enjoy going out with the girls and getting done up on a Saturday night, putting my heels on and having a dance. Since having kids, I don’t have the time or energy as much so to come here to be full on Strictly-fied is exciting.”

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

JB says: “I said yes because I had such a great time doing the Christmas Special 12 years ago and just absolutely loved it! I love dancing, though I’ve never really done Ballroom or Latin before, so it’s an incredible opportunity to learn something new and have a lot of fun doing it.”

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk

Nick says: “I’m a big lad, 18 and a half stone, six foot two, with a 50-inch chest. I’ve spent my life playing rugby and running into people, so I’m not sure if I can be light on my feet, but I hope to find out over the next few weeks.”

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer

Paul says: ” I always say my Dad played a big role in me becoming a professional footballer, but my Mum doesn’t get the credit she deserves. She loves the show, so it’s nice for her.”

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

Wynne says: “It’s the best show ever and I used to watch it when I was a little boy. I’m talking about the original Come Dancing, we used to watch it every weekend.”

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Chris says: “I have found that the further out of my comfort zone I put myself, the more incredible the experience has been. Strictly is so far outside of my comfort zone that it might as well be on the moon. By that rationale, I think it could be the best thing I’ve ever done. Or three weeks I’ll never live down!”

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Sarah says: “I feel like I’ve been in a Strictly closet for about 15 years and now I’m going, ‘yes, I really, really, really do want to do Strictly, actually’. I’m so ready for it. When I first put my Strictly dress on I cried which has apparently never happened in 20 years.”

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

Jamie says: “The one thing that made me say yes was my very fortunate experience of doing the Christmas show last year, which I absolutely loved. And when I was asked, it was a bit of a no-brainer for me to come back and be a part of the fantastic team and the fantastic journey.”

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

Montell says: “Saying yes to Strictly was an easy decision for me. It was never going to be a no because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – bucket list energy. I didn’t even need the call; I was practically camped outside until they said yes. And here I am!”

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Shayne says: “I always had this voice in my head saying Strictly was out of reach because it’s a completely different world for me. Something strange happened this year, maybe it’s having two kids, but my gut was saying, this is the year to do it. It’s 20 years since I did X Factor next year and I feel as hungry now as I did back in 2005.”

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Tasha says: “Taking part in Strictly is something that I’ve dreamed of ever since I was little as I’ve always been a massive fan of the show. It’s something I’ve always had in my goals, in my manifestation. To take part is really a dream come true.”

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows begin on Saturday, 21 September on BBC One and iPlayer.