Soap star reality show Drama Queens cancelled

It’s curtains for Drama Queens after just one series.

ITVBe has decided not to bring back the reality show featuring some of our favourite female soap stars.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed: “There are no current plans for a second series of Drama Queens but the first series is available for viewers to enjoy on ITVX, and we wouldn’t rule out revisiting the show in the future.”

Jorgie, Ellie and Amy. Credit: ITV/Lime Pictures

Drama Queens on ITVBE & ITVX. Pictured: Laura and Brooke. Credit: ITV/Lime Pictures

The reality show, which debuted earlier this year, gave fans an exclusive look into the real lives of some of British TV’s most recognisable faces.

Episodes showed them juggling their professional and personal commitments, from late-night filming and photoshoots to family time.

The cast included familiar faces like Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach and Lucy Fallon, Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi and Amy Walsh, Hollyoaks’ Jamelia and Jorgie Porter, EastEnders’ Rita Simons, and Emmerdale’s Laura Norton.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach had said of the show: “I’m so excited about Drama Queens. People are so used to seeing me play the character Faye Windass and I’m just so excited for everyone to see who I am and what goes on in my day-to-day life as just Ellie.”

Brooke Vincent added: “I am excited to show the authentic side of having small children whilst trying to navigate my way back into the acting world. Drama Queens allows me to showcase the reality of trying to find the work-home life balance of a young actress in what can seem a glamorous world.”

But for now, it seems the drama has come to an end.

Watch the full series of Drama Queens now on ITVX